West Nile Virus found in group of Denver mosquitoes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - West Nile Virus has been found in one mosquito group on the Front Range.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, mosquito numbers throughout the state have climbed and it’s made fighting the insects in areas of the Denver metro area hard.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment said controlling the mosquito population has been difficult as insects are breeding on private land where sprays can’t be readily applied to the area.

The department said people 50 years and older are at a greater risk for developing serious illnesses from West Nile Virus.

