Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Elsie and Misty!

Meet Elsie and Misty, both loving animals looking for their fur-ever home
By (Melissa Wright)
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:11 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Elsie, an energetic and playful cat who adores toys, particularly cloth ropes and laser pointers. However, she also makes a great couch buddy as she enjoys watching TV, especially when she gets some pets. Elsie is quite lovable and would thrive in a home where she is the only pet. While she has had some issues with senior cats in the past, she is still a wonderful companion.

Misty is a fantastic companion to have by your side once she’s comfortable. Her high level of intelligence and mastery of commands make her an excellent outdoor buddy with the strength and energy to match. She gets along well with other dogs, but she’s fiercely protective of her home. Although she doesn’t mind sharing the spotlight on occasion, she prefers to live in a home with no other pets and only adults.

$20 adoption fees through July 31!

Due to our shelter being over capacity with long waiting lists of pets needing placement, ALL pets have an adoption fee of just $20 through the end of the month to help clear space in the shelter for more pets in need! See all adoptable pets at rhhumanesociety.org/adopt.

