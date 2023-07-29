Report shows Colorado tourism impacted by COVID

Colorado tourism is still being impacted by COVID-19 according to a new report.
Colorado tourism is still being impacted by COVID-19 according to a new report.
By (Hannah Hickman)
Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado tourism is still being impacted by COVID-19 according to a new report.

A research group from Longwoods International and Dean Runyan Associates found 70% of 2022′s tourism growth was linked to the Denver metro area compared to 2021 when Western Slope communities saw all time high tourism records.

According to the report the state is entering its fourth of five “phases of recovery” after COVID-19 hit in 2020.

The report found rural areas were the first to recover from pandemic impacts because they opened for more people to travel too quicker.

The report also found mountain town visitation was down-the reason being trails and popular hiking spots have become overcrowded.

The report did highlight Colorado travel spending grew to $27.7 billion in 2022 marking a 25% increase from 2021.

