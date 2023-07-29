“Pool” of mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Delta County

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - So far this year cases of West Nile virus have been minimal in western Colorado, but that doesn’t mean people should let their guard down.

The Delta County Health Department says they’ve confirmed a “pool” of mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus after being caught in a trap.

To avoid being bitten by a mosquito, use repellent with DEET. Also, make sure there is no standing water in your area. Don’t spend too much time outside in the morning or evening when mosquitoes are out and wear long-sleeved clothing if you are outside.

