Local BMX Riders put on a show at Grand Mesa Nationals

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The best young Bicycle Moto Cross riders in the country made the trip out to Grand Junction for the Grand Mesa Nationals. But a couple Western Colorado’s own rides wanted to but on a show on their home track.

“I’ve been traveling a lot I was in just recently in San Antonio, just a couple days ago, for about three months trying to train, put some work in get some results,” Kaleb Mccain said.

“I feel like it gives me a lot of more confidence, " Robby Grona said,

Mccain, a Clifton native talked about the boost he received, after months on the road, returning to the Western Slope to compete.

“Being back home. I mean, it’s a great feeling and feeling the energy positivity, I mean, a little bit of confidence, knowing I’m home to my home turf feels like an advantage. and its reat seeing family, again, friends that haven’t talked to almost all year,” Mccain said.

The track can make all the difference and, the riders we spoke to all offered up their opinions on the track in Grand Junction.

" I love the track here. I mean it’s technical and it’s not technical. So a lot of people, there’s some features on the track they don’t like. like the rhythem section. It’s super-fast, but deep. So, you got to push a lot with your legs,” Mccain said.

“I think it’s just based on the rider if they like it or not how their skill level goes to the track. Because a lot of different tracks there’s probably not one like ours” Grona said.

Lily Hinton, who is not from the Western Slope, but came to the Grand Mesa Nationals from Monument shared a similar sentiment to the locals.

“It’s easier to take the turns because they’re definitely weird turns, the first straight and the gate is hard to, so It’s nice to know that,” Hinton said.

