Another warm to hot weekend ahead with relief next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The remainder of our Friday:

We will remain warm for the remainder of our Friday evening in Grand Junction, with temperatures remaining in the 90s to upper 80s. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 70s in Grand Junction and the mid to lower 60s for Delta and Montrose. In Cortez, lows will hang in the mid-50s. Across the Western Slope, partly cloudy to clear skies will occur overnight.

Upcoming weekend:

We will continue to feel the sizzling heat across the valleys as temperatures starting off the weekend will remain in the triple digits for Grand Junction and Delta and mid to upper 90s for Montrose and Cortez, staying under partly cloudy skies.

We will start the slow relief period by Sunday, and while temperatures are going to shave off a couple of degrees and remain in the mid to upper 90s, shower and thunderstorm activity starts to slowly ramp up, especially for Montrose, which there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms to occur.

Conditions will remain dry for Delta, Cortez, and Grand Junction, with a slight chance of a few showers occurring and staying partly cloudy.

Next Week Relief:

We will notice changes across the Western Slope as we roll into Monday. While the mountains will continue seeing rainfall and thunderstorms around the afternoon to evening hours, this will also work toward the valleys. All four of our locations will experience scattered showers and thunderstorms around the late afternoon to evening hours. Temperatures will also continue to fall towards the middle of the week, reaching into the lower 90s for Grand Junction and Delta, while Montrose and Cortez will sit in the upper 80s. The thunderstorm activity will also remain prominent every day to follow leading up until Wednesday. Then conditions start to dry out as we arrive on Thursday, and temperatures slightly rise, staying in the lower 90s for all four locations.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.