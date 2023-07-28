Western Colorado Community College celebrates new $1.1 million grant

The grant money will go towards expanding the college's welding programs and commercial drivers licensing classes.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Western Colorado Community College is celebrating a new $1.1 million grant going toward a new mobile learning lab.

The lab is focused on welding and teaching commercial drivers licensing classes. It will have eight different welding bays inside the trailer and three exterior bays.

Businesses that would like to train their employees can use the lab at no cost to either employee or employer thanks to this grant.

This is not the first lab WCCC has. Much like the college’s mobile machinery lab, it’s focused on an industry that is high in demand across western Colorado.

“Everything we do is based on industry demand,” said Vice President of Community College Affairs Brigette Sundermann. “Our welding program right now is expanding, we’re running this lab 24/7. We have also expanded out to Fruita [Monument] High School, but this will now allow us to expand more because the businesses are just screaming for welders,” Sundermann continued.

Sundermann also highlighted important industry partners for the program, like the Cities of Grand Junction and Fruita, the Food Bank of the Rockies, and the Mesa County Workforce Center.

