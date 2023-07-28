Pedestrian struck by a vehicle on North Avenue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today we are learning about an accident involving a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle while crossing the road.

It happened around 11 P.M. last night on North Avenue near 28 and 1/2 Road. Just minutes after a pickup truck ran into the back of the vehicle that was involved in hitting the pedestrian.

We were told by our crew that the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with no known injuries.

Grand Junction Police Department is investigating the accident.

