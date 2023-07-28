Pedestrian struck by a vehicle on North Avenue

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY CAR
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY CAR(David Jones)
By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:45 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today we are learning about an accident involving a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle while crossing the road.

It happened around 11 P.M. last night on North Avenue near 28 and 1/2 Road. Just minutes after a pickup truck ran into the back of the vehicle that was involved in hitting the pedestrian.

We were told by our crew that the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with no known injuries.

Grand Junction Police Department is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trooper has non serious injuries. Two passengers in a white passenger car taken to the...
Colorado State Patrol Trooper involved in crash
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify suspect in burglary
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify suspect in burglary
Bookcliff Middle School principal resigns
Bookcliff Middle School principal resigns
Lowline fire burning between Crested Butte and Gunnison
Lowline fire burning between Crested Butte and Gunnison
Grand Junction man arrested in Utah, accused of internet crimes against children
Grand Junction man arrested in Utah, accused of internet crimes against children

Latest News

Starting August 1st, 2023, hunters will have the chance to purchase the remaining big game...
Big game licenses on sale August 1st
Lightning caused fire in San Miguel County
Grand Junction fire crews headed to San Miguel County “Thunder” fire
County and community leaders shovel dirt
De Beque breaks ground on new community center
SB23-184 Protections for Rental Tenants and HB23-1095 Prohibited Provisions in Rental...
Renters to have more protection against landlords starting in August