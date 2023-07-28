Medicaid cuts affecting disability services in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around the United States, there are many of those with a disability. Some can be Autism, speech or language impairments, and more, and while there are many services nationwide, in Colorado, “Some are withdrawing due to Medicaid cutting down in the reimbursement cost, and what we could see is up to two to three years for kids to get diagnoses,” said Dr. Nichole Swann, a Licensed Psychologist at Psychology Services of Colorado.

Some disability services like BehaviorSpan and Pediatric Psychology Services of Colorado offer all their services despite the cuts in Medicaid. For Dr. Swann, she knows this is affecting them, but she mentioned that even with the pay cuts, they are in full force to evaluate accessibility for those with disabilities. Swann states that disability services should have the same treatment as medical regarding what Medicaid should still cover. “I think we forget that there’s mental health parity. So we have to treat mental health and conditions like Autism Spectrum Disorder or intellectual disabilities with the same care as medical conditions because they’re pervasive, dynamic diagnoses that impact individuals throughout their lifespan. So if you’re going to cut services from one sector, such as you know, from mental health or ADA, for autistic individuals, you have to show based on mental health parity that you would do the same thing for any other medical condition.,” she mentioned.

According to Dr. Swann, Pediatric Psychology Services of Colorado differs from others because they are a multidisciplinary clinic. It means they are doing mental health treatment, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and behavior therapy in the same space. Due to the extensive list of what they offer, each person undergoes rigorous training to provide the kids with the highest level of care.

Dr. Swann mentions that they have seen an uptick in how many people use their services; from people living in Grand Junction to Montrose, many people turn to Pediatric Psychology Services of Colorado across the Western Slope for disability services. There are four locations: Grand Junction, Rifle, Glenwood Springs, and Clifton.

To learn more about Pediatric Psychology Services of Colorado, visit their website.

