‘Horrible conditions’: Nearly 30 dogs found dead in freezers; dog rescue owner charged

HAMILTON, Ohio (Gray News) - The owner of a dog rescue in Ohio is facing multiple charges after deputies found animals in unlivable conditions.

Authorities said deputy dog wardens were called to two properties in Butler County regarding a complaint this week.

The team found at least 30 deceased dogs on the properties along with about 90 living animals in “the most horrible conditions they have ever seen.”

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Rhonda Murphy, the owner of the properties, was operating a rescue under the name Helping Hands for Furry Paws.

When deputies and investigators searched the structures, multiple dogs’ bodies were found in refrigerators and freezers, with some of the coolers not working.

Other deceased canines were also found on the property, including puppies.

According to investigators, a garage housed about 25 living dogs, but they were kept in cages, some together, with no air conditioning or ventilation in the room. Temperatures were measured to be about 89 degrees inside.

Numerous animals were found without access to food or water, including a mother dog and her eight puppies.

Deputies said the odor was so strong that it burned their eyes and took away their breath as they checked the property.

Additionally, 11 more dogs were found in the main house living in the same deplorable conditions as others found on the property.

“Conditions were so horrendous that dog wardens had to leave the structure numerous times to catch their breath,” the sheriff’s office said.

All dogs were seized from the properties.

Authorities said Murphy is facing dozens of misdemeanor and felony charges that include neglect and cruelty to animals.

