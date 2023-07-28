Group forms to ensure Enochs lake stays public if sold by Fruita

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A group of Fruita and Glade Park residents held a meeting on Thursday to discuss possible solutions to avoid the sale of Enochs Lake to a private group. This comes after Fruita City Council members discussed a $500 thousand offer for the property in a meeting on July 18th.

The group has just under three weeks to create a plan that would convince council members to rethink the original offer.

It’s a 51 acre lake with sparkling water, gorgeous views, and tons of sentimental value to those fighting to prevent the sell. Back in the 1980′s the lake was meant to be a water source for the town of Fruita, but as time went on, the town’s needs changed. For a while now it’s been a spot for recreation.

Three private buyers offered to buy the lake.

Jim Cook, a Glade Park resident, and spear header of the group against selling says, he’s not technically against the selling. However, he wants to ensure the lake stays available for public access.

At the public meeting on July 18th, citizens shared their concerns for keeping the lake public.

“City council gave us an opportunity to get together and come up with a solutions and present that to them before their next council meeting,” Said Cook.

The next council meeting is on August 29th, but the group will need to have their solid plans and ideas in writing by the 15th. That way council will have time to review and make their decision.

Of the two meetings the group held so far, some have offered purchasing it themselves and turning it into a campground. Others think the government should take the land over. Some want the Forrest Service to have it.

Others, just don’t want Fruita to sell.

One Fruita resident said she thinks it’s unfair that the group has to tackle such a complex issue in such a short amount of time. Others think council is open to other options and feel supported.

“A lot of the council members have mentioned that they had great times at Enochs lake. I’s not just a Fruita thing, it’s not just a Glade Park thing. It’s actually for the whole Grand Valley,” Said Cook.

I’ve heard from residents that they’ve grown up at that lake. Some have held funerals or weddings there. Cook says there’s a very strong emotional tie to the property and he doesn’t want to lose access. \

The next time Cook’s group will meet is Monday, July 31st at the Grand Junction Central Library. Downstairs in the conference rooms at 7.

