Grand Junction fire crews headed to San Miguel County “Thunder” fire

Lightning caused fire in San Miguel County
Lightning caused fire in San Miguel County(San Miguel County Sheriff's Office)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:29 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new wildfire is burning in San Miguel County. The Thunder Fire is burning in Naturita Canyon southwest of Norwood.

Ground crews from Grand Junction have been deployed. It’s estimated at about 10 acres with zero percent containment.

Pre-evacuations are underway for residences along Thunder Rd, including La Mesa Vista, and Catspaw. This means you may be required to evacuate soon. Everyone in the pre-evacuation area should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice; if you feel you are in danger and want to leave, do so.

If you need additional time to evacuate, you should consider leaving now. If you need to arrange for transportation assistance, you should do so immediately. If you have livestock or other large animals, you should consider removing them from the hazard area now. Again, this pre-evacuation is only for residents in the areas listed above. There is no threat to structures currently.

Pre-evacuation is underway for residents along thunder road. This means anyone in that area may be required to evacuate soon. There are also air resources along with ground crews fighting the fire. It’s believed to have been started by lightning.

