Governor Polis promoting universal pre-school in Colorado

While on the Western Slope Gov. Polis talked about the universal pre-school initiative starting statewide in August.(Governor Jared Polis / Facebook)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:04 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Governor Jared Polis made his way to the Western Slope this week.

He visited the new site where the Clifton Community Center will be and made his way to the Eureka McConnell Science Museum.

While on the Western Slope Gov. Polis talked about the universal pre-school initiative starting statewide in August.

The new program allows four-year-olds to receive free half-day preschool services.

Gov. Polis said the program frees time up for dingle parents and saves families thousands of dollars a year.

“It helps prepare your child for success, it helps save parents money about $6,000 a year, and much of the cost of preschool is very hard for families in Western Colorado and across the state.” Gov. Polis said.

Gov. Polis also said his visit came during the week Colorado was celebrating its 147th anniversary as a state.

