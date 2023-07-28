FBI warns about scam calls, victims lost thousands of dollars

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - FBI Denver is warning people about potential scam calls mimicking the agency’s phone number.

Callers pose as FBI special agents, the phone number that pops up is spoofed to look like it says ‘FBI’.

Callers are reportedly using Colorado Springs’ main phone number. Victims are being told over the phone their identity or bank accounts have been compromised. Victims are then asked to transfer money into gift cards or cryptocurrency.

So far, the FBI has identified a loss of $940 to $13,000 for victims. The victims don’t live in Colorado and are actually outside of FBI Denver’s area of responsibility.

FBI Denver reminded people law enforcement will never ask for money to be transferred to gift cards. They also said people should never share their personal information with a stranger over the phone.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.