FBI warns about scam calls, victims lost thousands of dollars

Callers pose as FBI special agents, the phone number that pops up is spoofed to look like it...
Callers pose as FBI special agents, the phone number that pops up is spoofed to look like it says ‘FBI’.(Pixabay)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - FBI Denver is warning people about potential scam calls mimicking the agency’s phone number.

Callers pose as FBI special agents, the phone number that pops up is spoofed to look like it says ‘FBI’.

Callers are reportedly using Colorado Springs’ main phone number. Victims are being told over the phone their identity or bank accounts have been compromised. Victims are then asked to transfer money into gift cards or cryptocurrency.

So far, the FBI has identified a loss of $940 to $13,000 for victims. The victims don’t live in Colorado and are actually outside of FBI Denver’s area of responsibility.

FBI Denver reminded people law enforcement will never ask for money to be transferred to gift cards. They also said people should never share their personal information with a stranger over the phone.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction man arrested in Utah, accused of internet crimes against children
Grand Junction man arrested in Utah, accused of internet crimes against children
Fire closed Interstate 70 and Highway 6 near Parachute
Fire closed Interstate 70 and Highway 6 near Parachute
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify suspect in burglary
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify suspect in burglary
Colorado authorities are looking for escaped inmate Mark Fox.
Police search for ‘dangerous’ inmate after Colorado jail break
2-month-old Elsy Ardolino
Amber Alert deactivated, missing Pueblo girl found safe

Latest News

FILE - Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan laughs as he talks to the media following the...
Roger Craig, Tom Coughlin and Mike Shanahan advance in Hall of Fame consideration
Handlers guide Colorado mascot Ralphie VI in a ceremonial run before a football game against...
Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents
Sean Payton pins blame for awful 2022 season by Broncos, Wilson on predecessor Nathaniel Hackett
Sean Payton pins blame for awful 2022 season by Broncos, Wilson on predecessor Nathaniel Hackett
The trooper has non serious injuries. Two passengers in a white passenger car taken to the...
Colorado State Patrol Trooper involved in crash