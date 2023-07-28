Dry and hot for now, but relief is quickly on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This very extended hot and dry pattern across the lower elevations of the Western Slope will ramp up one more time, then some monsoon-like relief is expected to arrive by early next week.

One More Hot and Dry Round

Drier air started moving into the region last night, and that means less cloud cover, more sunshine, and slightly hotter temperatures to close out the work week and start the weekend. Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue across most of the Western Slope through the rest of the day, and temperatures head for the upper 90s and lower 100s over the valleys. A little more cloud cover and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible along and close to the Continental Divide and across portions of the San Juan Mountains, but the rest of us continue to stay dry. A little more moisture returns to the region on Saturday. While that means an increase in cloud cover for most of us, a few more showers and storms could be possible over the San Juan Mountains. High temperatures are expected to be a degree or two warmer than this afternoon.

Monsoon-Like Moisture Arrives

The long-awaited arrival of monsoon-like moisture finally happens starting on Sunday over the central and southern portions of the region. The best rain chances on Sunday looks to be mostly along and south of Highway 50 from Montrose to Monarch Pass, with the highest concentration of rain taking shape over the San Juan Mountains. There may be a few isolated showers and storms north of Highway 50, but coverage doesn’t appear to be as large. Those showers and storms become more widespread across the region, regardless of elevation, as we head into Monday, and we’ll continue to see very similar conditions through at least Wednesday. Some showers and storms will continue into Thursday, but it doesn’t appear to be as widespread as it looks to be through the opening half of the week.

Drought Conditions Return

After being drought-free for the last little while after a very active winter, abnormally dry conditions are starting to set back up over the central and southern portions of the Western Slope, minus the San Juan Mountains. We need to start seeing some rain soon to keep worsening drought conditions from settling back into the region, and it fortunately looks like we could see some of that rain by the end of the weekend and early next week.

Much Cooler Temperatures

Regardless of rainfall, the monsoon-like moisture will increase cloud coverage quite a bit around the Western Slope into the opening half of the week. Expect temperatures to be to be around 8 to 10 degrees cooler than where we are right now, and 5 to 7 degrees cooler than average. It will definitely feel much nicer than what we’ve seen for the better part of the last few weeks.

Next 24 Hours

Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue through much of the rest of the day today with triple-digit heat returning to some of our valleys later this afternoon. Clouds will start clearing out again tonight with lows in the middle to upper 60s and lower 70s. We’ll see a little more cloud cover as moisture starts to increase across the region, but we should continue to stay dry in the valleys with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s.

