Big game licenses on sale August 1st

Starting August 1st, 2023, hunters will have the chance to purchase the remaining big game hunting licenses left over from the first and secondary draws.(Pixabay)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The remaining big game licenses for the year will go on sale next Tuesday.

Starting August 1st, 2023, hunters will have the chance to purchase the remaining big game hunting licenses left over from the first and secondary draws.

Remaining licenses for 2023 are on the leftover list and are available for purchase on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Over the counter licenses for elk, bear, archery pronghorn, and whitetail deer will go on sale at the same time.

Licenses will go on sale online, over the phone and in person at CPW offices and sales locations all at once.

Limited licenses are first come first serve.

