Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Sugar!

Sugar is a curious and affectionate, 4-year-old yellow lab looking to be adopted by a loving family
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week
By (Melissa Wright)
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:07 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Sugar, a dog as sweet as her name suggests! Although she may be a bit large for a lap dog, she doesn’t seem to realize that. Sugar is incredibly friendly and loves to make new friends, including children. She was found as a stray in Delta, so her past living situation is unknown. However, Roice-Hurst believes that Sugar would thrive in a home where she is the only pet.

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Sugar!
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Sugar!(Roice- Hurst Humane Society)

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayaker drowns near Palisade
Kayaker drowns near Palisade
Gunnison County Coroner id's bodies found in remote campground
Three people found dead in Gunnison County identified
Sweet corn is being harvested and sent out to grocery stores across the nation.
Olathe sweet corn growers struggling with earworms
Fire closed Interstate 70 and Highway 6 near Parachute
Fire closed Interstate 70 and Highway 6 near Parachute
Killer spouses: A search history of horror
Killer spouses: A search history of horror

Latest News

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying the person behind...
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify suspect in burglary
Athlete of the Week - Mickie Joseph
Athlete of the Week - Mickie Joseph
Athlete of the Week - Mickie Joseph
Mesa County implements Stage 1 fire restrictions Friday
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Mesa County: Do’s and Dont’s