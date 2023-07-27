Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Sugar!

Sugar is a curious and affectionate, 4-year-old yellow lab looking to be adopted by a loving a family
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week
By (Melissa Wright)
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:11 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Sugar, a dog as sweet as her name suggests! Although she may be a bit large for a lap dog, she doesn’t seem to realize that. Sugar is incredibly friendly and loves to make new friends, including children. She was found as a stray in Delta, so her past living situation is unknown. However, Roice-Hurst believes that Sugar would thrive in a home where she is the only pet.

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Sugar!
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Sugar!(Roice- Hurst Humane Society)

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction man arrested in Utah, accused of internet crimes against children
Grand Junction man arrested in Utah, accused of internet crimes against children
Fire closed Interstate 70 and Highway 6 near Parachute
Fire closed Interstate 70 and Highway 6 near Parachute
Killer spouses: A search history of horror
Killer spouses: A search history of horror
Colorado authorities are looking for escaped inmate Mark Fox.
Police search for ‘dangerous’ inmate after Colorado jail break
Kayaker drowns near Palisade
Kayaker drowns near Palisade

Latest News

D51 safety and security officer
Are your kids safe in school? What D51 is doing to ensure student safety
The Fruita Mews is a 50-unit affordable moderate income workforce housing project. The project...
Affordable housing project breaks ground in Fruita
House singed from fire.
Parachute experiences 4th fire in the last month
City Council District C Candidate Anna Stout. Stout is also the current mayor of Grand Junction.
Grand Junction mayor files run for Congress