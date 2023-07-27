Parachute experiences 4th fire in the last month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Last night, another fire broke out in Parachute, making this the fourth wildfire in the last month. Two residential cabins were evacuated last night. The power in several homes were out for up to 11 hours, but local crews were able to control the spread of the fire quickly. One lane on the East bound side of I-70 was blocked last night, as crews needed the siding to control the perimeter. Highway 6 off the West Parachute exit was shut down for a small period of time.

Just before eight last night, a call was received. Another area near Parachute was going up in flames.

The first crew from Grand Valley Fire Protection District arrived at 7:59 PM. They reported roughly five to six acres on fire just off of I-70. The blaze was on a rapid trail towards log cabins.

“My crews were able to get in quickly to stop the spread towards the log cabins. We got everybody out safely and there was very minimal damage to one of the cabins. The other one was untouched,” said Deputy Fire Chief Chris Jackson.

A porch was torched. Along with the surrounding yard and open area. The fire Chief says high wind gusts of 30-40 miles per hour helped the spread. Along with the hot, dry, terrain.

Police worked to evacuate the family in the cabin that was singed. The family living in the separate cabin were on vacation. Crews weren’t in the clear yet, spreading continued to the Northwest region. Several other fire districts came to help.

“The Upper Colorado River BLM was here with a lot of their resources and then we also had De Beque fire to the West of us here. It was a group event,” Said Jackson.

The Colorado River Fire Rescue joined the fight as well.

Power in Parachute went out for area residents. The fire chief said his power was out, only for three hours. However, others report their power outage lasted up to 11 hours. Thankfully the fire station’s radios are battery powered. Chief says their operations were not affected due to the outage.

Singed electricity poles might have caused the outage.

“I think it’s definitely related because there was some equipment down on the ground, but the actual cause is still under investigation right now,” Added Jackson.

As of today, only a small island on the Colorado River was burning.

A 20 person crew stayed on the perimeter of the fire to keep a watchful eye and spray hot spots that had the potential of starting the blaze again.

Chief Jackson said he was thankful to everyone in the Parachute community for keeping their eyes out for fire and for having such a quick response. He also wants you to keep in mind, if you see something say something. Get in touch with your local fire district for extra information on wildfire safety.

