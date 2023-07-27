New law raising the age to buy guns goes into effect next month

There are exceptions, but most Coloradans under the new age limit will be barred from purchasing guns starting next month.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:13 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Starting in August, the legal age to buy a gun in Colorado will be raised to 21 years old.

Federal law already prohibits anyone under 21 from buying handguns, but the new law will not allow the purchase of any firearm in Colorado to anyone under 21.

The law makes purchasing a gun under 21 punishable by up to one year in jail or a $1,000 fine. Anyone who sells a gun to someone under 21 could face 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

However, two groups are exempt from the minimum purchasing age. Active-duty military members and law enforcement officers will be able to purchase guns without the restriction.

