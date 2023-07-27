Mesa County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify suspect in burglary

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying the person behind...
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying the person behind a suspected burglary.(Mesa Crime Watch)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:25 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying the person behind a suspected burglary.

The burglary took place between May 20th and May 29th of 2023. It occurred in Loma at a home located in the 2000 block of 16 Road.

A Rocklizard Rock Crawler and tools were taken from the address.

If you have any information about the identity of the suspect call the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office or submit a tip to the Mesa County Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayaker drowns near Palisade
Kayaker drowns near Palisade
Gunnison County Coroner id's bodies found in remote campground
Three people found dead in Gunnison County identified
Sweet corn is being harvested and sent out to grocery stores across the nation.
Olathe sweet corn growers struggling with earworms
Fire closed Interstate 70 and Highway 6 near Parachute
Fire closed Interstate 70 and Highway 6 near Parachute
Killer spouses: A search history of horror
Killer spouses: A search history of horror

Latest News

Athlete of the Week - Mickie Joseph
Athlete of the Week - Mickie Joseph
Athlete of the Week - Mickie Joseph
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Sugar!
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Sugar!
Mesa County implements Stage 1 fire restrictions Friday
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Mesa County: Do’s and Dont’s