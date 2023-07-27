Mesa County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify suspect in burglary

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying the person behind a suspected burglary.

The burglary took place between May 20th and May 29th of 2023. It occurred in Loma at a home located in the 2000 block of 16 Road.

A Rocklizard Rock Crawler and tools were taken from the address.

If you have any information about the identity of the suspect call the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office or submit a tip to the Mesa County Crime Stoppers.

