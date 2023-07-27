Lowline fire burning between Crested Butte and Gunnison

Lowline Fire started by lightning
Lowline Fire started by lightning
By (Bernie Lange) and (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:33 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - A wildfire is burning in Gunnison County about 11 miles southwest of Crested Butte on a ridge at an elevation about 9,400 feet.

The Lowline Fire is burning between Squirrel and Mill creeks 3.5 miles west of County Road 730, Ohio Pass Road.

Ten structures are threatened by the fire in the Mill Creek and Squirrel drainages. The area is under a mandatory evacuation order.

Overnight imaging flights mapped the flight at about 681 acres as of 10 p.m. Wednesday night, growing from 20 acres since igniting at 8 a.m. the same day.

The Lowline Fire viewed from the air on July 26, 2023.
The Lowline Fire viewed from the air on July 26, 2023.(Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests)

Officials said that the primary objective on Thursday is to focus on structure protection, integrating newly-arrived resources into ongoing efforts, and transitioning to a new complex management team.

Three engines, a helitack crew, smoke jumpers, and three hand crews are currently on-scene fighting the fire. Additional resources are on their way to the fire.

The fire is currently not contained.

