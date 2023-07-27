Investigators say poor track conditions caused a 2021 Amtrak derailment in Montana that killed three

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A derailment of an Amtrak train in Montana that killed three people in 2021 was caused by a railroad track that was bent along a curve near the accident site, federal investigators said Thursday in a final report.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s finding Thursday follows an earlier report that identified a bent track near the scene of the accident. The poor track conditions included a worn rail, vertical track deflection, misalignment and instability, the report found. It also found that a train inspector’s workload prevented him from doing a walking inspection of the area before the derailment.

Amtrak’s Empire Builder derailed Sept. 25, 2021, in northern Montana while en route from Chicago to Seattle and Portland, Oregon, with 154 people on board.

