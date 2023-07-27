Colorado State Patrol Trooper involved in crash

The trooper has non serious injuries. Two passengers in a white passenger car taken to the...
The trooper has non serious injuries. Two passengers in a white passenger car taken to the hospital.(Joshua Vorse)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:10 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Colorado State Patrol Trooper was involved in a crash on K Road and 22 Road.

Two people traveling in a white passenger car were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The trooper driving the state patrol vehicle is not seriously injured.

This is an ongoing story and we will update when more information becomes available.

