Colorado State Patrol Trooper involved in crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Colorado State Patrol Trooper was involved in a crash on K Road and 22 Road.

Two people traveling in a white passenger car were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The trooper driving the state patrol vehicle is not seriously injured.

This is an ongoing story and we will update when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.