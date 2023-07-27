Brief dry and hot period ends with better rain chances next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’ll see one more day of scattered mountain showers and storms, turn drier and a little warmer into the start of the weekend, then the long-awaited arrival of monsoon-like moisture starts to increase rain chances and turn us much cooler into the opening half of next week.

More Mountain Rain

The southern half of the region started off the morning with some scattered light showers mostly around the San Juan Mountains. Showers and thunderstorms are already popping up around those same locations late this morning and into the early afternoon. Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms will start popping up around the Book Cliffs, the High Country, the Grand Mesa, and potentially a few over the Uncompahgre Plateau and the La Sal Mountains through the afternoon. As the last few days have played out, some quick rain drops are possible in the valleys, otherwise we’re staying dry and hot with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs right back up into the middle and upper 90s to lower 100s.

Briefly Drier and Warmer

Drier air starts to move into the Western Slope through the evening and overnight hours, which will quickly bring most mountain rain to an end and gradually clear skies out through the overnight hours. Most of us will start off Friday morning with sunny skies and a few scattered clouds. We’ll see only a small increase in clouds by Friday afternoon, and most of the rain should stay around the Continental Divide and the southeast corner of the region mostly between Highway 50 and 160. More sunshine will turn temperatures a degree or two warmer than what we’ve seen so far through much of the week so far. We’ll see a few more clouds on Saturday, but most of us are still staying dry and hot.

Monsoon-Like Moisture is Finally Here

That ridge that has been parked over us for much of the last few weeks will finally start to weaken and move east of us by the end of the weekend and into early next week. That will open up the door for southwesterly winds to bring in some of that monsoon-like moisture that we have been waiting so long to see. Best rain chances will be mostly over the mountains on Sunday, then we’ll start seeing those valley rain chances come up a bit more through the opening half of next week. Rain is still not guaranteed in every location, and some places could still see very little or no rain at all, but this is looking like our best chances to see some decent rainfall for the first time in quite a while. Even without the rain, the increased moisture and cloud cover will at least help to kick high temperatures back down into the upper 80s and lower to middle 90s.

Next 24 Hours

Similar to much of the week so far, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue in the valleys with highs in the middle and upper 90s to lower 100s while scattered showers and storms once again pop up over the higher elevations of the region. Drier air quickly brings rain to an end and skies start gradually clearing out through the evening and overnight hours with lows in the middle to upper 60s and lower 70s. Mostly sunny skies settle into the region through much of the day on Friday with highs a degree or two warmer than what we’ve seen the last few afternoons.

