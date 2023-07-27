Bookcliff Elementary School principal resigns

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After serving as principal for Bookcliff Elementary School for nine years, Jim Butterfield has resigned.

The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education unanimously voted to accept Butterfield’s resignation.

Terry ReQua has been assigned as the interim principal for the school. She retired in June after working at the district’s director of site leadership since 2016.

Butterfield’s resignation comes after Bookcliff Elementary is forecasting an influx of students after the East Middle School closure.

Brian Hill, D-51′s superintendent said an interim principal was chosen because there wasn’t time to hire a new principal before the start of the school year.

