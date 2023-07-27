Are your kids safe in school? What D51 is doing to ensure student safety

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It might be hard to believe, but school is less than two weeks away. The new school year starts on August 9 for secondary schools and August 11 for elementary schools. But, if you’re a parent who is concerned about school safety, you probably aren’t alone.

District 51 is taking extra measures to ensure student safety while inside any of their schools, including with the new Grand Junction High School. To see firsthand how these measures are executed, I met up with Bill Kaufman, a Safety and Security Officer for D51. Bill has 30 years of law enforcement experience and eight years with D51. “This is what I do, this is why I got elected, I’m going in,” Bill said when he referenced an incident at a school where he is present. That courage is exactly what D51 is looking for in a new hire. Out of a team of 10, they are looking to add one more Safety and Security Officer.

This high level of security might not be something you’re used to if you went to school in the early 2000′s or prior. According to Campus Safety Magazine, between 2013 and 2021, there were 843 incidents of gunfire on school grounds. That means D51 recognizes the importance of having Officers who will run toward a threatening situation.

Now, having these Officers is a great start, but how is D51 taking security measures on the brand-new Grand Junction High School. Callie Berkson, D51′s Public Information Officer said, “we are looking to make sure there are limited entrances inside the school because that allows our safety and security team to assess who’s inside the building at all times.”

Bill said one of the greatest parts of the job is talking with the students no matter the age. “I get such a heartwarming effect when I sit down with an elementary school and just talk.” He continued, “Then I can go to a middle school and see someone who might be having a bad day, who might be in trouble, and I can just sit down and talk.”

If you think you have what it takes to become a Safety and Security Officer, you can fill out an application here.

