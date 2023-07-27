Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old possibly abducted in Iowa
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:17 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Authorities in Iowa have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old who may have been abducted.
At 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, officials issued the alert for 14-year-old Caydence Jane Roberts. She was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.
Officials have not released any information on her (potential) abductor or suspect at this time.
Caydence is 5 feet tall, has blond hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 120 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, a light-colored tank top and shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
