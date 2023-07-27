Affordable housing project breaks ground in Fruita

The Fruita Mews is a 50-unit affordable moderate income workforce housing project. The project broke ground at 1601 K and 4/10th Road.(Joshua Vorse)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new affordable moderate income workforce housing project broke ground in Fruita.

The Fruita Mews is a 50-unit affordable moderate income workforce housing project. The project broke ground at 1601 K and 4/10th Road.

The Fruita Mews will provide one, two, and three-bedroom townhome options to Fruita residents.

The new complex is located next to Rimrock Elementary, making an easy and safe walk to and from school.

Paul Glasgow, a principal with Indibuild said the developers picked Fruita for the project because it felt like a second home.

“We felt there was a true need here [Fruita] when we looked at it and the city wanted affordable housing.” Glasgow said.

Construction is projected to last 15 months and finish in October 2024.

