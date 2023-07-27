Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in...
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:18 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is facing accusations that he and aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the classified documents investigations.

The allegations were made Thursday in an updated grand jury indictment that adds new charges against Trump and adds another defendant to the case.

A Trump spokesperson dismissed the new charges as “nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt” by the Biden administration “to harass President Trump and those around him” and to influence the 2024 presidential race.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show.

The charges against the individual, identified on the court docket as Carlos De Oliveira, were not immediately revealed Thursday.

Trump and valet Walt Nauta were charged last month by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith in a 38-count indictment with conspiring to hide classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, from government investigators who were demanding them back.

The records were taken by Trump to the Palm Beach complex after he left the White House in January 2021.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction man arrested in Utah, accused of internet crimes against children
Grand Junction man arrested in Utah, accused of internet crimes against children
Fire closed Interstate 70 and Highway 6 near Parachute
Fire closed Interstate 70 and Highway 6 near Parachute
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify suspect in burglary
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify suspect in burglary
Killer spouses: A search history of horror
Killer spouses: A search history of horror
Colorado authorities are looking for escaped inmate Mark Fox.
Police search for ‘dangerous’ inmate after Colorado jail break

Latest News

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks at an NCAA college football Pac-12 media day...
Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents
Tarica Brown has been charged with arson after reportedly setting fire to her boyfriend’s...
Woman accused of starting house fire because her boyfriend wasn’t answering phone
Authorities said 69-year-old Rev. Tommie Jackson was struck and killed by a police car.
Officials: Pastor struck, killed by police cruiser while walking to mailbox
Police say Dixie Stiles is charged with battery, while Macy Regan is charged with felony...
Two women arrested for fighting at party, one bites the other’s ear off