St. Mary’s celebrates achievements of their robotic assisted surgical program

Davinci Robot at Saint Mary's Hospital on display for the public
Davinci Robot at Saint Mary's Hospital on display for the public(KKCO / KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:46 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Saint Mary’s had a public open house for the general public to come by and see the hospital’s achievement in robotic technology.

Robotic technology at the hospital comes with many advantages for the patient. Chasity Ferguson, St. Mary’s Robotics and Urology Coordinator, mentioned that surgeries are quicker, and incision points on the body are less than that of traditional methods. “It is less invasive, we have found that our patients are getting out of the hospital sooner, they’re either going home a couple of days later, and or same day, and less narcotic use,” mention Ferguson.

However, for surgeons to operate the robot, they must undergo prior training and spend a few days at another facility. They train exclusively on the robot with mentors and preceptors. Afterward, they have to do some proctoring in their specialty with a partner or someone that has done 50 or more cases. Once they pass this, they will have robotic credentials.

She also stated having robots at Saint Mary’s benefits those living in Grand Junction and surrounding areas. Before the hospital received robots, people had to drive to Denver or Salt Lake City, drives known to be around four hours, to get robotic surgery.

During the celebration, the hospital mentioned they have four robots; only three of them had names before Wednesday. They are Baymax, Wall-e, and Eva. After the event, the winner’s name for the fourth was Rosie.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayaker drowns near Palisade
Kayaker drowns near Palisade
Gunnison County Coroner id's bodies found in remote campground
Three people found dead in Gunnison County identified
Sweet corn is being harvested and sent out to grocery stores across the nation.
Olathe sweet corn growers struggling with earworms
Fire closed Interstate 70 and Highway 6 near Parachute
Fire closed Interstate 70 and Highway 6 near Parachute
Killer spouses: A search history of horror
Killer spouses: A search history of horror

Latest News

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Peter Lambert throws during the second inning of a baseball...
Abrams’ single caps 4-run 9th inning as Nationals rally for 5-4 win over Rockies
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Bart
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Bart!
Colorado energy office to offer e-bike vouchers
Colorado energy office to offer e-bike vouchers
Colorado energy office to offer e-bike vouchers