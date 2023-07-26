St. Mary’s celebrates achievements of their robotic assisted surgical program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Saint Mary’s had a public open house for the general public to come by and see the hospital’s achievement in robotic technology.

Robotic technology at the hospital comes with many advantages for the patient. Chasity Ferguson, St. Mary’s Robotics and Urology Coordinator, mentioned that surgeries are quicker, and incision points on the body are less than that of traditional methods. “It is less invasive, we have found that our patients are getting out of the hospital sooner, they’re either going home a couple of days later, and or same day, and less narcotic use,” mention Ferguson.

However, for surgeons to operate the robot, they must undergo prior training and spend a few days at another facility. They train exclusively on the robot with mentors and preceptors. Afterward, they have to do some proctoring in their specialty with a partner or someone that has done 50 or more cases. Once they pass this, they will have robotic credentials.

She also stated having robots at Saint Mary’s benefits those living in Grand Junction and surrounding areas. Before the hospital received robots, people had to drive to Denver or Salt Lake City, drives known to be around four hours, to get robotic surgery.

During the celebration, the hospital mentioned they have four robots; only three of them had names before Wednesday. They are Baymax, Wall-e, and Eva. After the event, the winner’s name for the fourth was Rosie.

