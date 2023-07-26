Reconstruction efforts to start at Canyon View Park

Park access is going to remain open during construction.
Park access is going to remain open during construction.
By (Hannah Hickman)
Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - August 7th, 2023 marks the date for reconstruction to begin in the parking lot at Canyon View Park.

Park access is going to remain open during construction. Ken Sherbanou, the Parks and Recreation Director for the city of Grand Junction, said the paving schedule will happen in phases. This is to minimize any disruption to the public.

The project focuses on three phases. Phase one focuses on the South parking lot entrance closest to the handball courts, phase two focuses on the 24 RD entrance through the North parking lot, and the final phase will begin on the access road along the North side of the parking lot at 24 ½ RD.

According to Sherbanou more than 6,000 users visit Canyon View Park each weekend from March through October.

