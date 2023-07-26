Mesa County Opioid Governance Council seeking applications for grants

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Regional Opioid Governance Council is looking for proposals from organizations for settlement fund grants, which focus on recovery, treatment, prevention and education efforts.

“Mesa County has many existing strengths for addressing the opioid epidemic and substance use, but there are evidence-based interventions and supports that this funding will enable our county to access and implement,” said Ryan Jackman, MD, Medical Director, St. Mary’s Integrated Addiction Medicine Clinic and co-chair of Mesa County’s Regional Opioid Governance Board. “It also allows our county the opportunity to innovate and pivot when needed to create local solutions to leverage our strengths and meet unique challenges.”

The county said the proposals will be partially evaluated on the potential impact on the region’s needs, goals and objectives as well as the organization’s plan to support the regional needs, feasibility, outcomes and evaluation.

United Way of Mesa County will be acting as the administrator for the grant funds.

According to Mesa County, the opioid epidemic continues to devastate communities across the state. Nearly 6,000 deaths due to opioid overdoses were reported in the last ten years.

The application window is now open and all applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2023.

