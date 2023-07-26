Hot and dry for now, but some relief could be on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mountain showers and thunderstorms return once again while we stay hot and dry in the valleys, but some relief could be on the horizon.

Hot and Dry with Mountain Storms

Don’t anticipate very many changes to the current pattern at least over the next day or two. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will mostly favor the higher elevations of the Western Slope while we stay hot and mostly dry down in the valleys with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We say “mostly dry” because there have been a couple of valley locations each day so far this weak that have seen a very brief rain shower late in the afternoon or early in the evening. Montrose picked up a very small, but measurable amount of rainfall at 0.01 inches yesterday, and the Grand Junction Regional Airport reported a few very brief moments of light rain on Monday afternoon. Rain in the valleys is overall not very likely, but there have been one or two locations each afternoon so far that have seen a very brief moment of rain.

Drier and Hotter Friday

High pressure continues to keep us mostly hot and dry into Friday and Saturday, and we’ll once again see temperatures warm up another degree or two from what we’ve already seen so far this week. Rain chances should drop a little as well, even over the higher elevations. If we see any rain on either of those days, it should be exclusively over the higher elevations for now.

Monsoon-Like Moisture?

“When will we finally see some of that monsoon-like moisture” has been a very common question to us over the last week or so, and it finally looks like we’re getting some indications of some of that moisture showing up by the end of the weekend and into the opening half of next week. That ridge of high pressure that has been sitting just about right over us for the better part of the last few weeks is showing signs of weakening and moving east of us through the next several days. As that happens, the door starts opening up for southwesterly winds to start bringing some of that more humid air from the Pacific and the Gulf of California. Clouds will start to increase again on Saturday, then it looks like some of our best rain chances we’ve seen in quite a while start moving into the region on Sunday. That pattern looks to hold through at least the opening half of next week. While rain still is not guaranteed, it’s definitely starting to look quite a bit better compared to what we’ve seen for the past few weeks. At the very least, additional cloud cover will help to turn temperatures much noticeably cooler. Expect additional changes to this part of the forecast, and check back regularly for the latest updates.

Next 24 Hours

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue once again over the valleys this afternoon while the higher elevations continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up once again. While most of the rain stays over the mountains, a couple of valley locations could see some rain drops later this afternoon and into the early evening. We’re staying hot and dry until then with highs in the middle to upper 90s and lower 100s. Most of the rain ends, but clouds continue to stick around tonight with lows in the middle to upper 60s and lower 70s. We’ll repeat the same pattern through the day on Thursday with highs once again in the middle to upper 90s and lower 100s.

