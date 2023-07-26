Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Bart!

Bart is a very vocal, one and half year-old, brown tabby that is looking for his fur-ever home
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week
By (Melissa Wright)
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:36 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Bart is a cool and friendly cat, that gets along with everyone! He loves attention and pets, and in exchange, he’ll give you kitty kisses. Bart would do well living in a home that has kids, dogs, or other calm cats.

Adoptable NOW and at our Kitty Corner Location:

GRHS Kitty Corner

1649 Main Street, Grand Junction, CO

Every day from 10am-1pm

Cat adoption fee: $100 CASH each only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat?

Complete adoption application at

https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/

orCall 970-257-0070

URGENT need CAT and DOG FOSTERS!

Grand Rivers Humane invites you to be a cat or dog foster - fostering saves lives.

Nationally & locally, the number of adoptable dogs are up and adoptions are down. Mesa County Animal Services is currently over capacity!

We will provide supplies needed, food etc and any needed medical care.

Please complete our foster application and we will contact you!

https://grandrivershumane.org/foster-application/

Grand Rivers Humane - Saving Grand Valley Homeless Pets

