Grand Junction man arrested in Utah, accused of internet crimes against children

Grand Junction man arrested in Utah, accused of internet crimes against children
Grand Junction man arrested in Utah, accused of internet crimes against children(KJCT)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:52 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (KJCT) - The Grand County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Grand Junction man related to internet crimes against children earlier this week.

Cody Williams of Grand Junction was arrested on June 17 in Thompson Springs, Utah.

Williams was charged with enticing a minor and dealing in materials harmful to a minor. He was booked into the Grand County Jail.

The case is still an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayaker drowns near Palisade
Kayaker drowns near Palisade
Gunnison County Coroner id's bodies found in remote campground
Three people found dead in Gunnison County identified
Sweet corn is being harvested and sent out to grocery stores across the nation.
Olathe sweet corn growers struggling with earworms
Star Drive-In Theater hit with string of break-ins, thefts
Star Drive-In Theater hit with string of break-ins, thefts
Killer spouses: A search history of horror
Killer spouses: A search history of horror

Latest News

Grand Junction man arrested in Utah, accused of internet crimes against children
Fire closed Interstate 70 and Highway 6 near Parachute
Fire closed Interstate 70 and Highway 6 near Parachute
Fire closed Interstate 70 and Highway 6 near Parachute
2-month-old Elsy Ardolino
Amber Alert: Pueblo deputies search for 2-month-old girl