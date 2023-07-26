Fire closes Interstate 70 and Highway 6 near Parachute

Highway 6 and I-70 closed near Parachute due to fire
Highway 6 and I-70 closed near Parachute due to fire(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:51 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Interstate 70 and Highway 6 around mile marker 70 are closed in all directions Tuesday night because of a wildfire.

The fire is burning on the south side of the interstate.

The interstate is closed between exit 62 and 72. Highway 6 is closed between mile point 70 and 71.

No word on how the fire started or how long the interstate and highway will be closed.

