Fire closed Interstate 70 and Highway 6 near Parachute

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Interstate 70 and Highway 6 around mile marker 70 was closed in all directions Tuesday night because of a wildfire.

The fire was burning on the south side of the interstate. Officials report that an out building and a gazebo were damaged, but no homes were lost. The Grand Valley Fire Protection District, De Beque Fire Protection District, and the Bureau of Land Management are all still on scene mopping up the fire, said officials.

The interstate was closed between exit 62 and 72. Highway 6 was closed between mile point 70 and 71.

No word on how the fire started.

