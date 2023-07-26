Cooler weather and rain are almost here

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cooler, more rainy changes are on the way. Confidence is increasing in this change in the forecast, but it still isn’t quite here. It’s still on track to arrive on Sunday.

Still Hot & Dry For Now

We’re still unseasonably hot for now. And we’re still mostly dry for now. A stray shower or thunderstorm can form, especially over the higher terrain, this evening and in the afternoon and evening on Thursday. These showers or thunderstorms can blow off of the higher terrain and swim out across the valleys. That’s more likely in the evenings when we start cooling as opposed to the warmest part of the afternoon.

Summer Monsoon Finally Arrives

Showers and thunderstorms will begin increasing Sunday afternoon and evening. They’ll be scattered across the Western Slope. The scattered variety of the showers and thunderstorms means that many areas will be left dry while other areas get drenched by heavy rain. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually increase in coverage, becoming more numerous on Monday and Tuesday before beginning to diminish next Wednesday.

Rain Comes With Cooler Air

The increase in showers and thunderstorms will be paired with a decrease in temperatures. Triple-digit temperatures in the Grand Valley with mid-to-upper 90s elsewhere will persist through Saturday. Sunday and Monday will cool. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 90s. Tuesday will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. It’s still warm, but it’s seasonable... and it’s not triple digits.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Sunset is at 8:33 PM. We’ll cool from upper 90s around 6 PM to mid-90s at 8 PM and then to mid-80s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 72 degrees around Grand Junction, 65 degrees around Montrose, 66 degrees around Delta, and 56 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. We’ll warm from near 70 degrees at 7 AM to low-to-mid 90s at noon then to upper 90s and lower 100s at 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees around Grand Junction, 96 degrees around Montrose, 100 degrees around Delta, and 98 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.