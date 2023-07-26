Commissioners appoint final two board of health members

By (Adam Woodbrey)
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Commissioners unanimously approve the final two board members to the county’s seven-member board of public health.

Dr. Trish Weber
Dr. Trish Weber(Mesa County)

Dr. Trish Weber and John Sheehan are filling the remaining two seats. Weber worked at Community Hospital for two decades, serving as the chair of the medicine department. She’s also served as a hospital board member, and she currently serves on the Mesa County Medical Society board. Her term will expire on April 30, 2027.

John Sheehan
John Sheehan(Mesa County)

John Sheehan comes from Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital. He has more than 25 years experience in behavioral health and he’s a fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives. His term expires April 30, 2028.

Previously, five people made up the Mesa County Board of Public Health, until last week when the commissioner approved the change to have seven board members.

