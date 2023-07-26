Colorado energy office to offer e-bike vouchers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado is launching a statewide e-bike rebate program geared towards low and moderate income residents.

The Colorado Energy Office will determine eligibility depending on income. Vouchers worth $500 to $1,000 for the purchase of e-bikes will be issued based on eligibility.

Household income must be below 80% of the area’s median income in order to qualify for the rebates.

The Colorado Energy Office will open applications for one week each month and will be selected randomly.

