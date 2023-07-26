Amber Alert: Pueblo deputies search for 2-month-old girl

2-month-old Elsy Ardolino
2-month-old Elsy Ardolino(Photo courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino, deputies believe may be in danger.

According to the sheriff’s office, the baby was known to be taken by her parents, 39-year-old Ashley Ardolino, and 35-year-old Luis Novelo-Rojas.

The three were last seen at 1000 block of W Gallinas Dr. in Pueblo West, July 25, at 6:00 p.m.

According deputies, the three may be traveling in a forest green GMC Yukon XL with no license plates. It has a tow hitch on the back and damage to the front end.

