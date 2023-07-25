Xcel saving you money during heatwave

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This weekend closed with a new record high temperature in Grand Junction and the forecast doesn’t seem to budge much from those numbers going forward. Many are staying indoors where it’s cool. However, the costs to circulate that cool air can easily run high, unless you follow some measures to help save money. Xcel Energy says they’re well aware that about half of your energy bill during the Summer goes towards cooling and they say, they want to be as helpful to customers as they can.

Heat waves continue across the country. States like Arizona reached temperatures above 110 degrees for almost a straight month. While Grand Junction isn’t experiencing the brunt of these heat waves, we aren’t unfamiliar with the abnormal rise in temperatures.

Depending on the cooling efficiency in your household, your bills might be rising.

“There’s a few things that Xcel Energy is doing to help. Number one, if you go to our website there are options there that can walk you through any of the energy saving opportunities that are available,” Said Brad Mccloud, the Manager at Xcel Energy of Western Colorado.

Saver Switch

There are two volunteer programs that Xcel wants to highlight. One, the saver switch program. This program installs a switch on you AC controller. On hot Summer days, Xcel will activate the switch. This will cycle your air conditioner on and off every 15-20 minutes, but the fan remains on. This circulates the cool air without raising your bill.

AC Rewards Program

The second is called the AC rewards program. On the hottest days of the year, usage of your central air will be cut to certain hours in order to manage demand peaks for electricity in your area. With a smart thermostat installed, you can adjust and control the temperature of your home from anywhere. You’ll receive a one time $100 bill credit upon enrollment and $25 each year you participate. However, you can’t participate in both programs at the same time.

“The other thing is our home energy squad. They’re doing free inspections right now in the state of Colorado,” Said Mccloud.

The energy squad will come to your home and inspect ways they can save you money. They’ll come with suggestions like changing light bulbs with more energy efficient ones, check water pressure and shower heads, and offer you options for controllable thermostats.

Mccloud suggests purchasing and installing attic fans as the temperature of your attic can have effects on the temperature of the rest of your home. These fans will ventilate your attic by pulling in cool air and pushing out the hot air inside.

Some other options Xcel suggests, keep shades down during the day, run ceiling fans all day, and leave all doors in your house open for optimal circulation. Even running your dishwasher and laundry machines at night when it’s cooler can keep costs lower. Lastly, change out filters and coils in AC units.

Just a few ways to be smart with your money, and comfortable in your home.

