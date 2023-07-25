We’re still hot, but cooler changes are in sight

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We are finally seeing consistent signs that some significant relief from the triple-digit heat is on the way, but it won’t happen quickly. The rest of this week will stay hot with high temperatures ranging from mid-90s to lower 100s.

Heat Holds Its Ground For Now

The heat is still turned up, but we’ll be closer to 100-101 degrees most days and not threatening record highs this week. It’s still hot, so please remember to be safe in the heat. Eat well and stay hydrated. Take frequent cool breaks if you have to be out in the heat. Remember it’s hot for our animals, too. They need plenty of water and food and cool shade.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Sunset is at 8:34 PM. We’ll cool from upper 90s at 6 PM to lower 90s at 8 PM to mid-80s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 73 degrees around Grand Junction, 66 degrees around Montrose, 68 degrees around Delta, and 56 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Sunrise is at 6:08 AM. We’ll warm from mid-to-upper 60s at 7 AM to lower 90s at noon then to upper 90s and lower 100s at 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees around Grand Junction, 97 degrees around Montrose, 100 degrees around Delta, and 99 degrees around Cortez.

Cooler, Rainier Weather Arrives This Weekend

Cooler changes will arrive on Sunday. The cooler air will come with rain as the summer monsoon finally makes an appearance. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are becoming increasingly likely. That’s not to say we will all get rain every day, but we’ll all be fair game through at least Tuesday of next week. High temperatures will come down from triple digits to low-to-mid 90s. Of course, areas that get rain will be cooler.

We Need Rain

About that rain, we could sure use it. We’ve only had seven days with measurable rain since May 1 - that’s 85 days, or nearly three months. Only 0.45″ of rain has fallen at the Grand Junction Airport in that time, and none of that has fallen in the month of July.

