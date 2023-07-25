Ways to build up your job skills for free with online learning

81% of companies view employee training as being key to achieving their business goals
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:09 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Six in 10 workers will require training for new skills within the next four years, according to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) recently released Future of Jobs Report.

Juanita Soranno is the vice president of social impact and innovation at edX, a website where users can sign up for over 4,000 courses at universities around the country for free to learn new skills.

“I think something that people really come across is that it’s difficult to identify what it is you should be upskilling in,” Soranno said. “So, if you are working in a job where and you have technical skills, but you realize that, ‘Oh, AI has come into the picture,’ or it’s some new platform that you have really dealt with. Where do you go to find those skills?”

Soranno said edX is a good place to try out new skills before paying for certificate courses or degrees.

She also echoed the sentiment of the WEF report on the value of life-long learning.

“The misconception is that education stops once we’re done with high school or potentially post high school education,” Soranno explained. “And really what our goal should be is to continuously learn. Lifelong learning is really the key to stay ahead of what the needs are in the job market.”

Soranno said the job market changes quickly and those able to adapt will find ways to increase their earning power.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweet corn is being harvested and sent out to grocery stores across the nation.
Olathe sweet corn growers struggling with earworms
GJPD Officers Respond to Multiple Injury Crash on HWY 6 & 50
GJPD respond to multiple injury crash on HWY 6 & 50
Fire near De Beque closes lane of interstate
Brush fire near I-70, De Beque expected to be contained Tuesday
Star Drive-In Theater hit with string of break-ins, thefts
Star Drive-In Theater hit with string of break-ins, thefts
State health officials confirming first human West Nile virus case this year
State health officials confirming first human West Nile virus case this year

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by Roscosmos shows the International Space Station. A NASA...
NASA power outage temporarily halts contact with space station
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after the House...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
Actor Bryan Cranston speaks during the SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally in...
Bryan Cranston, Jessica Chastain join star-studded Times Square rally of striking actors and writers
Life and Death at 30k feet; Sen. Duckworth fights to equip airplanes with EpiPens
Life and Death at 30k feet; Sen. Duckworth fights to equip airplanes with EpiPens
Life and Death at 30k feet; Sen. Duckworth fights to equip airplanes with EpiPens