Three people found dead in Gunnison County identified

By Bernie Lange
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:47 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GUNNISON, Colo. (KKCO) - The remains from three badly decomposed bodies found in a remote camping area in Gunnison County have been identified.

The Gunnison County Coroner’s Office tells our sister station KKTV that two sisters in their early 40s and a 14-year-old boy were the victims. The sisters were identified as 42-year-old Rebecca Vance and 41-year-old Christine Vance. The 14-year-old was identified as Rebecca Vance’s son. His name is not being released because of his age.

A hiker found the bodies on July 10 near the Gold Creek Campground northeast of Gunnison.

The coroner’s office said it appeared the three started camping in the area in July of last year and were set up for “long-term living.” They may have survived until the colder months arrived; the coroner’s office said exposure over harsh winter months as well as malnutrition were suspected causes of death. The coroner’s office says the official cause of death may not be determined for a while.

