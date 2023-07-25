Still cooking for now, but cooler changes are getting closer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Much of this week will still be hot with temperatures maxing out in the afternoons in the lower 100s in the Grand Valley and the mid-to-upper 90s elsewhere. Change is starting to become more evident this weekend. That change is in both a cooler and more rainy direction.

More Triple-Digit Heat

Until then, we will stay unseasonably warm. The hottest part of the Western Slope on Tuesday will be areas in the Grand Valley where high temperatures will range from 100 degrees to 102 degrees. Wednesday will be still be in the 100-102-degree range, however, more of the Grand Valley will favor the 100-degree end of that range.

History Says It’s Time To Start Slow Cooling

Historically, we average our last 100-degree day around July 24. The latest 100-degree day on record at Grand Junction is September 6. That happened just last year. Another sign of change comes in what climatology tells us is normal. We define “normal” as the average over the past thirty years. Our normal high for Sunday was 95 degrees at Grand Junction. Monday’s normal high is 94 degrees. It’s not a big change, but it’s a sign that the rest of this year is about cooling - at least historically.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy with a very small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Sunset is at 8:35 PM. We’ll cool from upper 90s and lower 100s at 6 PM to mid-90s at 8 PM then upper 80s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 70 degrees around Grand Junction, 64 degrees around Montrose, 65 degrees around Delta, and 56 degrees in Cortez. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm - especially in the evening. We’ll warm from mid-to-upper 60s at 7 AM to low-to-mid 90s at noon and then upper 90s and lower 100s at 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 101 degrees around Grand Junction, 97 degrees around Montrose, 100 degrees around Delta, and 99 degrees around Cortez.

Cooling On The Way

We’ll finish this week with high 90s and lower 100s. We’ll stay there through Friday. The change may be rather abrupt. Clouds will begin increasing on Saturday, and a stray shower or thunderstorm becomes possible. High temperatures will ease back only slightly - to the mid-to-upper 90s. Then Sunday and Monday will become partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms appear to become increasingly likely as the summer monsoon makes its first belated appearance of the season. High temperatures will drop back to the low-to-mid 90s. This forecast can change with time, but this is the strongest signal of rain within a week that we’ve seen in almost two months. We’ll be closely monitoring for any changes, and we’ll keep you updated throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.