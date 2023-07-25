State health officials confirming first human West Nile virus case this year

Experts advise on how to avoid illness from mosquitoes
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:29 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirming the first case of the West Nile virus in a person from La Plata County this year.

The health department also stated West Nile has already been found in seven counties throughout the state this season, including Arapahoe, Boulder, Delta, Denver, Larimer, Pueblo and Weld.

According to the department, while most people infected with the virus won’t have symptoms, some can develop a serious potentially deadly illness.

In 2022, there were 206 reported human cases of the virus. Twenty people died.

Health officials remind folks to use insect repellents containing DEET while outside. Limit time outside during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active and wear long pants and shirts with long sleeves.

