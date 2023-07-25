New gravel pit could be coming to Grand Junction

City of Grand Junction
City of Grand Junction((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new gravel pit could be in the works for the City of Grand Junction.

The city planning commission has a proposal on it’s July 25 agenda. The proposed gravel pit is slated for a 27 acre parcel of land near 2855 C 1/2 Rd.

The proposal isn’t a done deal just yet. The commission is only considering a request for conditional use permit for the pit. The commission had this on the agenda for the July 11 meeting, where public comment was taken. Some of the concerns expressed ranged from the noise a gravel pit could produce, to the dust and whether or not the road could handle the traffic that comes with a gravel pit.

The planning commission’s meeting it at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD Officers Respond to Multiple Injury Crash on HWY 6 & 50
GJPD respond to multiple injury crash on HWY 6 & 50
Sweet corn is being harvested and sent out to grocery stores across the nation.
Olathe sweet corn growers struggling with earworms
Crash involving trooper 7/22/2023
Colorado State Patrol trooper struck by car while investigating crash
accident on I-70
Accident on I-70 near Utah State Line
Fire near De Beque closes lane of interstate
Brush fire closes lane on I-70 near De Beque

Latest News

Thousands of dollars in damages has been reported.
Star Drive-In Theatre hit with string of break-ins, thefts
Xcel Energy Building
Xcel saving you money during heatwave
The ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign kicks off ahead of Memorial Day weekend
State troopers begin mid-summer seatbelt enforcement
Experts advise on how to avoid illness from mosquitoes
State health officials confirming first human West Nile virus case this year