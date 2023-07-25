New gravel pit could be coming to Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new gravel pit could be in the works for the City of Grand Junction.

The city planning commission has a proposal on it’s July 25 agenda. The proposed gravel pit is slated for a 27 acre parcel of land near 2855 C 1/2 Rd.

The proposal isn’t a done deal just yet. The commission is only considering a request for conditional use permit for the pit. The commission had this on the agenda for the July 11 meeting, where public comment was taken. Some of the concerns expressed ranged from the noise a gravel pit could produce, to the dust and whether or not the road could handle the traffic that comes with a gravel pit.

The planning commission’s meeting it at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

