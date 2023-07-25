Kayaker drowns near Palisade

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A woman drowned in the Colorado River on Saturday. Peyton Schartner fell out of her kayak on the river near Palisade and drowned. That’s according to the Mesa County Coroner.

She was found unresponsive in the water, according to the coroner. Paramedics performed CPR, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the coroner, Schartner had a life jacket, but apparently wasn’t wearing it correctly. The coroner says the cause of death is accidental drowning. Schartner was from Grand Junction.

